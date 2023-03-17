King Charles, Prince Andrew at odds

King Charles and his brother Prince Andrew are reportedly at odds over the future of the Duke of York, a royal expert claims.



According to a report by Express UK, the monarch looks to make some savings while Prince Andrew faces financial struggles.

Royal expert Richard Palmer said: "I imagine there are tensions between siblings, they previously denied reports of tensions, but it’s a tricky issue.

"At the root of it all is what Andrew is going to do for the rest of his life, what should be done with it.”

He continued, "Personally I think there is no room for him in public life, and if he gets into something controversial finance-wise it will reflect badly on the Royal Family."

According to reports, Prince Andrew may lose his home at Royal Lodge if he is unable to keep up payments on repair work.

Also, from next month, he will have his £249,000 annual subsidy cut, and a small Navy pension is currently his only source of income.

Meanwhile, the Duke is set to write a memoir to make some extra money, the report further claims.