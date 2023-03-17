Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were invited to France by Elton John

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called Elton John to help them take a break from their Royal mess.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took a trip to France alongside their son, Archie, to take a sigh of relief from the media attacks.

Recalling the vacation, Harry pens in memoir ‘Spare’: “Meg and I were on the phone with Elton John and his husband, David, and we confessed: We need help. We’re sort of losing it here, guys. Come to us, Elton said. By which he meant their home in France. Summer 2019. So we did.”

He adds: “For a few days we sat on their terrace and soaked up their sunshine. We spent long healing moments gazing out at the azure sea, and it felt decadent, not just because of the luxurious setting. Freedom of any kind, in any measure, had come to feel like scandalous luxury.”