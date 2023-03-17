Prince Harry claims papers became 'incensed' after Archie name was revealed

Prince Harry admits media brutally treated him and Meghan Markle the moment they announced the name of their son, Archie.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals a prominent media outlet portrayed their son as a chimpanzee on their radio.
Harry pens: “Days later we announced the name to the world. Archie. The papers were incensed. They said we’d pulled a fast one on them. I Indeed we had. They felt that, in doing so, we’d been…bad partners? Astonishing. Did they still think of us as partners? “
He adds: “And then they showed the world what kind of “partners” they really were. A BBC radio presenter posted a photo on his social media—a man and a woman holding hands with a chimpanzee. The caption read: Royal baby leaves hospital.”
