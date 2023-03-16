Meghan Markle adopting new strategies to accomplish her plan?

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has sparked fears that she could cause further damage to the Firm with her new adventure.

The Duchess of Sussex, who's reportedly reviving her lifestyle blog, is once again buzzing in media as some of the royal commentators are claiming that the Duchess of Sussex's new move is "real worry".

Australian media personality Sophie Elsworth has shared her thoughts on Meghan's move to relaunch her website "The Tig", claiming that it is "raising eyebrows" she will "trash" the Firm.

Elsworth, during her appearance on Sky News Australia, has claimed: "I'm only going on the reports that I have read, but it's raising eyebrows, if it is true it's interesting, it's apparently her passion project to talk about conscious living, she is going to talk about relationships, family relationships - she has got plenty to talk about there because she has fallen out with all of her family. Is it true?

She continued: "That remains to be seen. If she does go back down this path I think it's a real worry, because goodness knows what she will say to continue to trash the Royal Family."