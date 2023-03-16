Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to reject Met Gala invite amid Royal family drama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely to refuse to attend this year's Met Gala incase they receive an invitation for the event.

Speaking to The Express, PR expert Jordan James said it would not be a surprise for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if they are snubbed from the event given their ongoing feud with the Royal family.

However, if the duo do get the invite for the "Hollywood's most prestigious red-carpet event,” they will, most probably, turn it down as it is scheduled just five days before King Charles coronation.

"It certainly wouldn't come as a major surprise if they were snubbed given their current status within the Royal Family and the ensuing drama,” the expert claimed.

Jordon said that if the California-based couple do manage to get an invite to the annual fundraising gala, it could "boost their public perception in America.”

"They aren't likely to attend as they will undoubtedly face scrutiny, no matter how hard they may try to minimise fallout - especially with how close this event is to the Royal Coronation," he added.

The expert went on to discuss the couple’s absence from this year’s Academy Awards, saying there seems to have been a "shift" in how they're presenting themselves.

"While the couple isn’t always known for laying low, I think we are beginning to see a shift in how they want to be presented - whether this is truly by choice though we may never know,” he shared.