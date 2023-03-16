King Charles ‘outraged at the despicable lengths’ Prince Harry is willing to go

File Footage

Insiders warn King Charles has simply had enough and is ‘outraged at the despicable lengths’ Prince Harry is willing to go.



These claims have been brought forward by an inside source close to the National Enquirer.

They believe King Charles’ decision to evict the couple was ‘downright cruel’ and a punishment.

The insider even went as far as to explain the motive behind King Charles’ actions and explained that, “His Majesty has simply had enough.”

Currently, “He’s outraged at the despicable lengths Harry and Meghan keep doing to destroy the royals and bring down the monarchy since they quit royal duties.”

The same insider also offered insight into how the couple had initially planned to retaliate, but ‘soon learned’ was impossible.

“They tried to have their cake and eat it too by keeping Frogmore at their disposal, but that didn’t work out,” the inside source claimed.

“I’m sure Meghan’s ego is bruised, though I’m told Frogmore was never grand enough for her anyway.”