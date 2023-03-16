Deepika Padukone's character in 'Fighter' gives tough competition to Hrithik, reveals director

Siddharth Anand's directorial film 'Pathaan' crosses INR 1000 crore mark

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand reveals details about Deepika Padukone's character in the film, says it gives equal competition to Hrithik Roshan's role in Fighter.

Pathaan director reveals that Deepika’s role is based on reality and authenticity. He further says that her character gives equal competition to Hrithik’s character; Patty in the film.

He added: “I always say this, that my female parts are really strong, and very exciting. Deepika is also playing an Air Force officer in Fighter. She's part of the unit, the elite unit of the Air Force, and it's based on a lot of reality and authenticity. So it's something that Deepika has not played before. She has literally bitten into it and, honestly, it's a lot like her in real life.”

“Deepika is so much fun on set. And, she's translating that character as a real good ‘takkar’ (competition) to Hrithik’s character. So it's very exciting.”

Anand’s next big film after Pathaan is undergoing the filming phase at present. The movie is being shot in different areas of India.

Besides Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also features Anil Kapoor in pivotal role, reports Indiatoday