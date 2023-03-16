Canada: Kate Middleton surpasses royal family in popularity

Prince William and his wife Catherine still remain the most favored royals in Canada, according to Polling Canada.

Below is the list of the royal family members and the popularity they enjoy in Canada:

Royal's Net Favourables:

Catherine: +29%

William: +24%

Harry: +8%

Meghan: -1%

Charles: -19%

Camilla: -33%

Research Co. / March 5, 2023 / n=1000 / Online.

William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales after Charles became the king.

King Charles' coronation is due to take place on May 6 this year.

Kate and William's popularity apparently remained unaffected despite Harry and Meghan balming them for their departure from the UK.

Prince Harry levelled serious allegations against the royal family in his recently released book titled 'Spare'.