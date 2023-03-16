 
close
Thursday March 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Meghan Markle was bullied by press after passing her 'due date' with Archie

Meghan Markle was told press was frustrated with her condition

By Web Desk
March 16, 2023
Meghan Markle was bullied by press after passing her due date with Archie

Meghan Markle was put under the radar after she passed her due date during first pregnancy.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', Prince Harry admits his wife was forced to do something about her giving birth as the media were growing 'impatient'

Harry begins in memoir: "When Meg was a week past her due date, the comms team and the Palace began pressuring me. When’s the baby coming? The press can’t wait forever, you know. Oh."

He adds: "The press is getting frustrated? Heaven forbid! Meg’s doctor had tried several homeopathic ways to get things moving, but our little visitor was just intent on staying put. (I don’t remember if we ever tried Granny’s suggestion of a bumpy car ride.) Finally we said: Let’s just go and make sure nothing’s wrong. And let’s be prepared in case the doctor says it’s time."