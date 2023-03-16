Anti-monarchy group's popularity sets alarm bells ringing for King Charles

Anti-monarchy group Republic expects 1,000 people to turn out on King Charles coronation day.
According to the British media it will be the group's biggest protest.
Recent polls showed that 56 percent people have positive opinion of the monarchy after Charles became the king.
The percentage of people who had positive opinion of the monarchy stood at 70 during Queen Elizabeth's reign.
Quiting an ally of Charles, an article in The Telegraph said that the King would disregard the opinion polls of the day and simply do the job which he is asked to do.
It said while the "Republic represents a minority,"It's a minority which is steadily growing."
King Charles' coronation would be held on May 6 this year.
