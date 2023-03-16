Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'loved' new home after leaving neighbour William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fell in love with their new home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to Frogmore Cottage in 2019, dearly enjoyed its gardens.

Harry pens in memoir 'Spare': "We moved into a new home. Frogmore was ready. We loved that place. From the first minute. It felt as if we were destined to live there. We couldn’t wait to wake up in the morning, go for a long walk in the gardens, check in with the swans. Especially grumpy Steve."

Harry continues: "We met the Queen’s gardeners, got to know their names and the names of all the flowers. They thrilled at how much we appreciated, and praised, their artistry."