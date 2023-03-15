Vanessa Hudgens has relaunched her beauty brand: Deets inside

Vanessa Hudgens has recently announced that she’s relaunching her beauty brand called as KNOW Beauty on Wednesday.



“I had to really start from scratch, which was exciting and slightly overwhelming,” said Vanessa in a new interview with PEOPLE.

The High School Musical star continued, “It's a very saturated marketplace and I didn't want to have my product be just another thing out there. I wanted to make sure there was a reason KNOW Beauty was on the map.”

To achieve this, Vanessa revealed that she created the Glacial Bay Clay Mask, her hero product for her brand's relaunch.

Vanessa confessed that she's a huge fan of masks, especially those made from clay due to her acne problem.

“I never found one that I was obsessed with because I always found them a little too dry,” stated the actress.

Vanessa pointed out, “I have really oily and sensitive skin, and I just couldn't find the right one. I was like, 'I think that's my place. I think that's where I start’.”

The actress added that she “looked to Mother Nature for inspiration” when it comes to her beauty product.