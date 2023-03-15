Kelly Clarkson discloses her children’s reaction to divorce from their dad Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has recently revealed how her children are dealing with her divorce with Brandon Blackstock.



Speaking on latest episode of The Angie Martinez IRL podcast, the former American Idol winner revealed that she talks to her children on a daily basis and ask them to share their feelings.

“I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?’” said the 40-year-old.

Kelly admitted, “Sometimes they'll say, especially the past two years, and it kills me and I want them to be honest, so I don't ever say, ‘Oh god, don't tell me that’, but a lot of times it would be like, ‘You know, I'm just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house’.”

“I'm raising that kind of individual. I want you to be honest with me,” remarked the singer.

Kelly mentioned that it’s hard to hear them out but she could understand mainly because she grew up with parents who were divorced.

“I just sit there and I'm like, ‘I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we're going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us’,” explained the songstress.

Kelly further stated, “I think communicating with them and not treating them—not treating them like an adult, because they're not—but not treating them like a child.”

“They're not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions,” she added.

For the unversed, Kelly parted ways with Brandon in 2020.