Drew Barrymore makes a surprise hosting announcement at 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Drew Barrymore is gearing up to take the stage for her big hosting gig in Los Angeles.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Drew Barrymore has been asked to host the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar on May 7.
The actress announced her hosting gig at her The Drew Barrymore Show on March 14.
Barrymore has won three MTV Awards and has been nominated a total of nine times.
In 2020, Barrymore and Sandler, who have starred alongside each other in multiple projects, were honored as the "Dynamic Duo" at MTV’s Greatest of All Time Awards, the outlet reported.
