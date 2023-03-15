Kangana Ranaut praises Deepika Padukone's Oscar presence, fans are in shock

Deepika Padukone attends Oscars 2023 as presenter

Kangana Ranaut has raised eyebrows on twitter after writing an appreciation note for Deepika Padukone on her Oscar presence.

In the past, Kangana has criticized Deepika’s depression phase and ideologies. Therefore, the appreciation has left a question mark in people’s mind.

The Tanu Weds Manu actress has finally responded to the people by penning down a tweet. She mentioned that not giving someone credit for something deserving is worse.

She wrote: “All those acting shocked that I praised DP, don’t overthink, I am a very simple person I just follow Krishna/Dharma n he says kisi ko undeserving credit dena anachar hai lekin kisi ko deserving credit na dena usse bada anachar/paap, bollywoodias may have failed but I haven’t.”

After the Piku actor made her presence at the 95th Academy Awards, Kangana praised her with a note that read: “How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding the entire nation together, carrying its image, and reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best.”

Deepika Padukone attended Oscar 2023 as a presenter, reports Indiatoday.