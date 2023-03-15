Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘nobodies’ to Hollywood: ‘Get away with everything’

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been reduced to ‘nobodies’ in Hollywood since they weren’t even invited to the Oscars parties.
These accusations and claims have been issued by royal author and commentator Tom Bower.
The conversation arose once Mr Bower accused the Royal Family of giving ‘nobodies’ a platform in London, in his chat with Sky News Australia.
According to Mr Bower, “That’s where Buckingham Palace is failing because they shouldn’t allow them to get away with it. After all they weren’t’ even invited to Elton John’s party yesterday at the Oscars.”
“They really are nobodies in Hollywood but somehow King Charles is gonna make them somebodies in London.”
For the “most important event of his life” especially, Mr Bower added before signing off.
