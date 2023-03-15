With Harry and Andrew out of picture, King Charles praised for bringing in 'solid workers'

King Charles has been praised for his latest decisions by a senior British journalist.

GB News presenter Dan Wootton said King Charles is starting to listen to wise advice.

He said, "After initially deciding against it, he has now fulfilled the late Queen and Prince Philip’s wishes and made Prince Edward the Duke of Edinburgh."

He added, "With Andrew and Harry out of the picture, the Royal Family needs some solid workers."

King Charles has invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation after evicting them from their London home.

Despite his decision against the couple, Prince Harry did not criticize his father in latest media appearance.

Some royal experts thinks due to the King's decisions the relationship between Harry and the royal family are defrosting.