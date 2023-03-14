K-pop band Stray Kids achieve 300 million views with 'Back Door'

K-pop group Stray Kids have crossed 300 million views on YouTube once again with the music video for their hit track Back Door. The music video hit 300 million on 13th March.
This is their second music video to cross this benchmark, with their track God's Menu being the first. They originally released the music video for Back Door on September 14th, 2020 which means it took the group approximately two years and five months to accumulate these views.
They recently came out with their first full Japanese album called The Sound which was highly successful. It included the Japanese versions of some of their Korean tracks like Case 142, Thunderous and Chill with brand new tracks as well like The Sound, Scars and DLMLU.
They are also currently preparing for their new Korean comeback as well.
