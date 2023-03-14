Riley Keough reportedly accused of locking grandma Priscilla Presley out from Graceland

Reports emerged earlier on Monday, March 13th, 2023, that Riley Keough locked her grandmother Priscilla Presley from Graceland after she contested Lisa Marie’s will.

A source alleged to RadarOnline that the ex-wife of Elvis has been temporarily banned from the Graceland estate. Keough, daughter of Lisa Marie, has reportedly “changed the locks on the upstairs doors and archives” whilst on a trip to Memphis.

Graceland has been open to the public since 1982, but the second floor has remained private and sealed off to visitors, except for members of the Presley family.

Per RadarOnline, Angie Marchese, Priscilla and Lisa Marie had the only keys.

Priscilla and Riley, 33, haven’t commented publicly on their dispute over Lisa Marie’s $35million will following her death in January of this year aged 54.

The ongoing legal battle comes after Priscilla challenged her eldest granddaughter, Riley Keough, over late daughter Lisa Marie’s will.

However, there was tension brewing even before the only child of Elvis Presley passed away on January 12th, 2023. Following her death, it was confirmed that Graceland, the former home of her father, Elvis Presley, would go to her three daughters: Riley, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.

In a shock move, Priscilla, mom of Lisa Marie and Elvis Presley’s ex-wife, filed a petition in Los Angeles in January questioning the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust, which removed Priscilla as a co-trustee and put Riley in charge.

The two are barely speaking, according to multiple sources. A family insider shared that “they do not see eye to eye.”