Sonam Kapoor takes 'new addition to her little fam' to Notting Hill for weekend

Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja reacts to the pictures of their memorable weekend

Sonam Kapoor enjoys a fun weekend in Notting hill with her husband Anand Ahuja and newly born son Vayu.

Taking it to her Instagram, Sonam shared a series of photos featuring her, Anand and baby Vayu from her memorable trip to the most iconic place in London. The caption on the post read: “Weekend in Notting Hill with the new addition to our little family.”

Amongst all the pictures, one picture garnered all the attention where mama Sonam can be seen reading bed time stories to the little one. The happy pictures posted by the Ranjhana actress are pure treat for the eyes.

Her husband gets extremely emotional while looking at the pictures as he mentions that it is hard for him to describe his feelings over these precious memories.



He wrote in the comment section: “How to describe this feeling … and the appreciation for you and your magic @sonamkapoor.”

Meanwhile, the adorable clicks also left Kareena Kapoor Khan in awe. She commented: The paper dolls by Julia Donaldson. The best awwww.”

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in 2018. The duo welcomed baby Vayu on August 20, 2022.