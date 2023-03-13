Jamie Lee Curtis shares about her goal in life as an ‘old lady’ at the Oscars 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently offered valuable life lesson as an “old lady” at the Oscars 2023.



“Relax, I would tell everybody just relax,” said Curtis in an exclusive interview with E! News on the red carpet at the 95th Academy Award on March 12.

Curtis, who won the Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, continued, “I think we all walk around so clinched, so filled with tension.”

“The world is so crazy, so difficult and my goal in life now as an old lady is just to say relax, you are enough. This is a perfect moment right now, call off the search. Just relax,” stated the 64-year-old.

Sharing about her preparation for the Oscars 2023, the Freaky Friday star disclosed, “I read a book called The Book of Awakening by Mark Nepo and today's offering was the most profound one I've ever read in conjunction with what's going on today here.”

Curtis pointed out, “The word 'Everything' was in it all throughout, and it was obviously written a long time ago.”

“I do meditation, I'm a sober person, I talk to people, I communicate with my friends, my husband made me a little breakfast—that is what he offered, a little breakfast,” she added.