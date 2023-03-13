Jane Fonda responds to ‘murder’ comment in the light of anti-abortion laws

Jane Fonda has recently addressed the comments she made on The View over anti-abortion laws.



Earlier on March 10, the Monster in Law star appeared on the daytime talk show to promote her new movie Grace and Frankie along with her co-star Lily Tomlin.

When asked about overturning of Roe v Wade law in the United States, Fonda quipped, “Well, I’ve thought of murder.”

During the show, the host Joy Behar informed the viewers that Fonda was joking; however, her comment went viral online while Republicans slammed the actress over her “murder” remark.

Eventually, Fonda issued a clarification statement and shared with Fox News in which she said that the comment “was a joke”.

“While women’s reproductive rights are a very serious issue and extremely important to me, my comment on The View was obviously made in jest,” stated the 85-year-old actress.

Fonda continued, “My body language and tone made it clear to those in the room – and to anyone watching – that I was using hyperbole to make a point.”

“Women across the country are facing real threats when it comes to our bodies, and people lose faith in our mission to protect women when others choose to focus on tangential issues and passing jokes instead of the actual problem at hand,” she concluded.