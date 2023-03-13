'The Bear' season 2 to premiere in June

FX has released a trailer for the highly awaited second season of The Bear and announced it will premiere in June.

“It’s not a reopening, it’s a rebirth. FX’s ‘The Bear’ returns this June. Only on Hulu,”the studio tweeted.

“The Bear” follows a young traditionally-trained chef who returns to Chicago to run his family’s Italian beef sandwich following his brother’s demise. The series stars Jeremy Allen White (Carmen “Carmey” Berzatto), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Richard “Richie” Jerimovich), Ayo Edebiri (Sydney Adamu), Lionel Boyce (Marcus), Liza Colón-Zayas (Tina) and Abby Elliott (Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto).

The Christopher Storer series’ season 2 will be 10 episodes long and will center on the new restaurant’s launch.

The official logline for the 10-episode second season reads: A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide.

The first season of ‘The Bear’ was a massive success, winning at the WGAs and Indie Spirit Awards as well as receiving Golden Globe, Critics Choice and SAG nods. Jeremy Allen White also won the SAG award for best actor in February, in addition to winning at Critics Choice and the Golden Globes.



