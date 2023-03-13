Royal family reacts to Oscars win

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have shared a special message as Charlie Mackesy’s The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse took home the prize of best animated short at the Oscars awards on Sunday.



According to Reuters, upon accepting the award, British filmmaker Matthew Freud told the audience that he feels more comfortable saying sorry than saying thank you.

"I'm really sorry to all the people who should be on this stage with us," adding that this is the first film he has made with filmmaker partner Charlie Mackesy.

Mackesy thanked his family and his mother, as well as extending his gratitude to his dog.

"The people that I've worked with have tolerated me for two years. They're brave and kind," he said at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

The film, based on Mackesy's illustrated book of the same name, follows four characters as they discover important life lessons and truths.

Reacting to this win, Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King and the Queen Consort tweeted, “He won! Huge congratulations to Charlie, who has been a big supporter of @queensreadroom since its inception.”



