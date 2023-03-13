Lenny Kravitz ready to work with daughter Zoë 'when the right project comes along': 'I adore her'

Lenny Kravitz has revealed that he has "discussed" working with daughter Zoë Kravitz.



Speaking to Laverne Cox ahead of 2023 Oscars ceremony on Sunday, Lenny Kravitz shared that he is ready to work with daughter Zoë Kravitz when the right project comes along.

As per People, Kravitz said, "We have discussed it, it would have to be the right thing. But I would love to work with her one day."

Kravitz, 58, added on the red carpet of his daughter, who last appeared on screen in the 2022 superhero movie The Batman "I adore her, and it would be a lot of fun."



Speaking about his Oscars performance, the Fly Away singer shared, "It's an honor, you know, to pay tribute and I'm certainly glad that they called me."

"I've selected a number that I think is very appropriate and I'm very happy to be here," he told Cox, 50, of the performance ahead of the ceremony. "Life is good."