Monday March 13, 2023
Prince Harry, Prince Andrew ‘want nothing to do with each other, at least optics-wise’

Prince Harry has reportedly made it very clear that he ‘wants nothing to do’ with Prince Andrew

By Web Desk
March 13, 2023

File Footage

Amid backlash, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew seem to want “nothing to do with each other, at least optics-wise

These claims and allegations have been brought forward by royal author Daniela Elser.

She warns, “There is something just a bit strange going on right now in the weird, not-so-wide, world of royaldom. No, I don’t mean anything to do with irate Kings and their petulant sons and TV deals and a bevy of petty whinges about lipgloss and dog bowls and a chronic hug deficit. Oh no.”

According to the NZ Herald, “The Spares want nothing to do with each other, at least optics-wise.”

While Prince Harry hates the idea of being ‘lumped’ together with his uncle accused of engaging with a known pedophile, to the same uncle not wanting to move into a smaller estate than what he was used to .

“But like it or not both blokes are now united by something else, namely some very bad news about wills,” Ms Elser also added before signing off. 