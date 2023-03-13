Prince Harry’s inheritance ‘a deep desire to go out and kick a hedge a bit’

File Footage

Prince Harry’s inheritance from King Charles is reportedly just a “growing ulcer and deep desire to go out and kick a hedge a bit.”



These claims and allegations have been brought forward by royal author Daniela Elser.

The expert started by explaining the growing divide between the brothers by referencing their inheritances.

From Prince William who received King Charles’ Duchy of Cornwall, estate worth $2.3 billion, to Prince Harry who received nothing.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “He got precisely nothing on his father’s ascension to the throne, aside from, I’m guessing, a growing ulcer and deep desire to go out and kick a hedge a bit.”

According to the NZ Herald, “Look no further than the title of Harry’s recent memoir - Spare - for proof of the monster chip on his shoulder about his place in the pecking order and the treatment he received as regal understudy.”