Prince William ‘doesn’t need inheritance’ as much as Harry: ‘Needs a few millions’

Experts believe Prince Harry’s decision to fly the coop proves he “could do with a few hundred million coming their way in the decades to come in a way that the Waleses never, ever will.”



These claims and allegations have been brought forward by royal author Daniela Elser.

She believes, “The irony in this inheritance situation is that Harry is in much more need of funds, given that he and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, having fled the palace coop, have recently become intimately acquainted with property taxes, interest rates rises and the ever-increasing price of matcha.”

According to the NZ Herald, “Sure, they’ve racked up a series of huge content deals that are reportedly worth, combined, somewhere around the $200 million mark but there has never been any indication of how much of that has ended up in their bank accounts. Netflix, for example, is highly unlikely to have just paid out the whole $161 million their agreement is reportedly worth, but they would be paid per project.”

“Which is to say, the Sussexes’ could do with a few hundred million coming their way in the decades to come in a way that the Waleses never, ever will.”