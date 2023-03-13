King Charles’ reign ‘looking a bit threadbare’ as Andrew, Harry’s rift ‘speaks volumes’

Royal experts fear King Charles’ monarchy looks ‘a bit threadbare’ since Prince Harry and Andrew’s troubles went public.
These admissions have been brought to light by royal author Nigel Cawthorne.
Cawthorne believes, “There is a battle royal going on here. It's tit for tat. Certainly tat. With the flawless Queen gone, the monarchy is looking a bit threadbare.”
According to a report by the Daily Mail, “Charles is in an impossible position. If either Andrew or Harry, or both, turn up, they are going to besmirch the coronation and take the spotlight away from him.”
“Their absence will be equally headline-grabbing and will diminish the significance of the ceremony.”
“The coronation is the key moment in the monarchy, but the top royals can't be bothered to turn up. Imagine a wedding or funeral where a brother or son is a no-show. It speaks volumes.”
