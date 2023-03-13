Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to get ‘Icelandic’ arrival party

Experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may find themselves in Iceland once they arrive for King Charles’ Coronation.
These admissions and revelations have been brought to light by inside sources.
The source in question, quoted a close pal of the Royal Family and told The Mail about the implications that will follow Prince Harry’s arrival.
They warned, “They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, ‘I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland’.”
“Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the Coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialise with them.”
This claim has come in reaction to Omid Scobie’s account of the couple’s reaction.
At the time of the announcement, Mr Scobie admitted that the entire situation was a “crushing blow” for the duo.
