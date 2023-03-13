Prince William, Kate Middleton reaction on Meghan Markle pregnancy revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton were thrilled about Meghan Markle's pregnancy, says Prince Harry.
Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex reveals how his elder brother gave a heartwarming response to the news.
He pens: "After the drinks reception, in St. George’s Hall, Meg and I pulled Willy aside. We were in a big room, suits of armor on the walls. Strange room, strange moment. We whispered the news, and Willy smiled and said we must tell Kate."
Harry continues: "So we went and told Kate and she also gave a big smile and hearty congratulations. They both reacted exactly as I’d hoped—as I’d wished."
