Freddie Prinze Jr. shares thoughts on 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot

Freddie Prinze Jr. has his own ideas about a reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

While rumours have been circulating about the renewal of the franchise, 47-year-old Scooby Doo star says he has been offered ‘nothing’. Freddie starred in the 1997 original movie and a sequel that was released a year later.

Speaking about the alleged reboot the actor said:

“I have been offered nothing, nothing. They just said that to get people excited,” Freddie told TooFab recently. “I haven’t spoken to anyone at their company, my agents haven’t received an offer from them whatsoever.”

The actor said that he spoke to the director who said:

“And she said, ‘Let me pitch you the idea.’ So she’s spoken to me about the idea, but I haven’t said yes, I haven’t received an offer.”

Elaborating on whether or not he would be interested in the project if offered he said:

“I’m only gonna do things that I like and work with people that I like and there’s not gonna be any wiggle room this time around,” he said.

“I wouldn’t want to see someone come back to life,” he continued.

“I don’t like that, it just makes me think of old ’80s movies like Soapdish.”