Maryam draws comparison between ‘leader’, ‘jackal’ after PTI rally put off

Undated images of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif (left) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Twitter/@pmln_org Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan a "jackal" for his decision to postpone the party's election rally.

Sharing the difference between a “leader and a jackal”, Maryam called out Khan for his "cowardly behaviour".

Earlier today, Imran Khan called off his party’s election rally in Lahore after the Punjab caretaker government imposed Section 144 (ban on public gatherings) in the provincial capital.

On Saturday, Khan announced a fresh rally in Lahore today after which the district administration banned public gatherings through the invocation of Section 144 in the Punjab capital, citing concerns in the wake of a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match in the city.

“Those who cancel movements and prefer to hide inside their houses due to the fear of the police are called jackals,” Maryam said on her official Twitter handle.



“While one who leads from the front, breaks all obstacles created by [former president Pervez] Musharraf and restores judiciary before reaching Gujranwala is a sher-dil leader called Nawaz Sharif,” she wrote.

The PML-N’s chief party organiser shared a video montage of the PML-N supremo Nawaz’s address delivered in 2007 and PTI leader Hammad Azhar today’s presser, juxtaposing her father and the PTI chief who was removed from power via a no-confidence motion in April last year.

Maryam also quote-tweeted a picture shared on the official handle of the PML-N, showing Nawaz's rally on one hand and another picture showing Khan who can be seen trying to elope.



Those who planned to lie down in front of the tanks are taking sanctuary under their beds,” she captioned that picture.



Imran Khan defends his decision

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman defended his decisions by saying that he could not allow any untoward incident. He also shared a video of the party workers who were out on the streets showing their support for Khan.



Sharing a video of the party workers who were out on the streets showing their support, he wrote: "Despite Zaman Park being sealed, the people of Lahore are already out in huge numbers."

However, the cricketer-turned-politician mentioned that he cannot allow any injuries to his workers, the general public or police "just so these fascists can register more FIRs against us and find a pretext to run away from elections".