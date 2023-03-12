Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to ‘cold shoulder’ reports at King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to their ‘cold shoulder’ reports at King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend and royal expert Omid Scobie has reacted to the reports that royals plan to give the couple the ‘cold shoulder’ at King Charles coronation.

According to a report by The Sun, if the California-based couple do attend some royals are said to be hoping they are “seated in Iceland.”

The insider said: “They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives. One said to me, ‘I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland’.

“Many of the family just want nothing more to do with them. If they have to see them at the Coronation then so be it, but they do not want to socialise with them.”

Sharing these reports on Twitter, the Finding Freedom author captioned it, “Dignified silence”, referring to claims the royal family has maintained dignified silence over Meghan and Harry’s recent claims.



