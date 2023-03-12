Eva Longoria had 'a lot to prove' with directorial debut 'Flamin' Hot'

Eva Longoria had something to prove with her directorial debut Flamin’ Hot, the Desperate Housewives star recently disclosed.

The fact-based drama Flamin’ Hot tells the story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), who claimed he conceived Flamin’ Hot Cheetos while working as a janitor for Frito-Lay.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter Eva Longoria said:

“We don’t get these roles every day. These roles that have so much meat on the bone. To play different period pieces. To play somebody, but your interpretation,” she said. “That doesn’t come along every day.”

“We get one bite of the apple and we all kind of knew that.”

The cast of Flamin’ Hot was all praise for the first-timer. Gonzalez called the director “brilliant” and “phenomenal,” adding that there was a “specificity” in the “stories she wanted to tell.”

“It was like a master class for me,” he said Jesse Garcia.

Longoria also spoke about directorial plans for the future.

“If I don’t feel the way I feel about this particular movie when I read a new script, I don’t think I’m ever directing again,” she said with a laugh. “I care so deeply about this movie that I was like, ‘Does that have to be every time?’”

Eva Jacqueline Longoria is best known for her role as Gabrielle Solis on the ABC television series Desperate Housewives, for which she received Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.