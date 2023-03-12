‘Utter Hollywood humiliation’ turning Meghan Markle ‘manic’

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly felt a manic episode coming on when she learned of the ‘humiliating’ display South Park created.



These admissions and claims have been brought forward as part of a report by the National Enquirer.

Per their findings, “The Duchess of Sussex has every reason to be worried that Hollywood’s most revered stars are laughing at her.”



“They usually do when someone who clearly thinks the world revolves around them is taken down a peg – or three.”

“It’s got to be crushing for Meghan to realize she’s the butt of people’s jokes.”