Why Lilibet, Archie not invited to King Charles coronation? Reason disclosed

A royal insider has disclosed reason why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are not invited to their grandfather King Charles coronation.



According to a report by The Sun, Meghan and Harry were invited in recent weeks but it is understood that correspondence from Buckingham Palace did not mention Archie and Lilibet in the invitation.

The Mirror, citing an insider reported, asked if Archie and Lilibet were invited, the royal source simply noted that they were "very young".

Archie and Lilibet parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, received their invites to King Charles May 6 coronation but are yet to decide whether to attend, reports said.

The California-based couple, who quit the British monarchy in 2020 amid growing internal tensions, "recently received email correspondence from His Majesty´s office regarding the coronation", a spokesperson for them told Britain´s Sunday Times.

"An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess [of Sussex] will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," their representative added, using their formal titles.