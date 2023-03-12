Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'steamy affair' makes exes squirm

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's budding romance reportedly makes the pair's past hubbies uncomfortable.

Explaining status of the blonde journalist's still-husband, though only legally, Andrew Shue “wants nothing to do with [Amy] leaving GMA and her being with T.J,” as an insider confided to Us.



Shue is “taking it hard because the whole thing has been so messy,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Holmes's wife, Marilee Fiebig, “continues to be disappointed by [T.J.’s] lack of discretion and respect for her and their marriage.

She feels disrespected because [T.J. and Amy] are all over each other in photos, and she’s hurt because she sees it’s the real deal and knows now he’s not going to reconcile with her," a source spilled to the outlet.

Also, the Melrose Place alum has kept the moral high ground to never speak out publicly against the duo since their outing from colleagues to lovers.

The former couple's friends have praised the 56-year-old mature approach to the incident.

"It's like being a member of a very small, exclusive club," an insider snitched. "After Amy was caught cheating, almost everyone associated with the show reached out to Andrew. He's a good guy, a class act."

"He doesn't dump his friends. He holds on to people — which makes what Amy did to him worse!" the source told the gossip site.