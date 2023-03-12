Meghan Markle named daughter Lilibet after legacy of racism

Meghan Markle’s decision to ‘allow’ Queen Elizabeth’s namesake for daughter Lilibet has been slammed since they ‘froze her out’.
These accusations and claims have been shared by royal author and columnist Amanda Platell.
She warns, “It strange that the Sussexes failed to honour any of Meghan's family in the name, in particular her mum Doria who's played such an important role in her life?”
According to the Daily Mail, “After all, they've hurled accusations worldwide about the horrible Royal Family, accusing them of racism, of being cold, uncaring and of freezing out Meghan and forcing them to flee the country.”
“Yet Doria, the mother Meghan adores and the only member of her family to attend the couple's wedding, doesn't get a mention.”
“Even though she is grandmother to Lilibet and was at the christening.”
Chris Pine weighs in o the best piece of career advice he’s ever gotten from his mother Gwynne Gilford
Kate Middleton visited the Hayes Muslim Centre in London to meet with fundraisers supporting countries after recent...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirmed that they received the invitation for the King’s coronation last week
Prince Harry's maternal aunts attended Lilibet's christening
Expert says King Charles in an 'impossible position'
King Charles refuses to pay for Prince Andrew's 'treatment'