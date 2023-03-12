Meghan Markle named daughter Lilibet after legacy of racism

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s decision to ‘allow’ Queen Elizabeth’s namesake for daughter Lilibet has been slammed since they ‘froze her out’.



These accusations and claims have been shared by royal author and columnist Amanda Platell.

She warns, “It strange that the Sussexes failed to honour any of Meghan's family in the name, in particular her mum Doria who's played such an important role in her life?”

According to the Daily Mail, “After all, they've hurled accusations worldwide about the horrible Royal Family, accusing them of racism, of being cold, uncaring and of freezing out Meghan and forcing them to flee the country.”

“Yet Doria, the mother Meghan adores and the only member of her family to attend the couple's wedding, doesn't get a mention.”

“Even though she is grandmother to Lilibet and was at the christening.”