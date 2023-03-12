Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stole’ from Queen Elizabeth the ‘only thing that was her own’

File Footage

Experts have just bashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for attempting to moving ‘presumptuously’ along with plans for Lilibet after stealing Queen Elizabeth’s namesake.



These accusations and claims have been shared by royal author and columnist Amanda Platell.

She warns, “Calling the child Lilibet caused its own controversy. Palace sources say the late Queen was never asked if her private nickname could be adopted by these non-working royals.”



According to the Daily Mail, “It was the only thing that was truly her own - the palaces and the paintings did not really belong to her, they are part of being the monarch - and to appropriate this precious name was presumptuous to say the least.”

“And how puzzling that the Sussexes have named her a 'Princess' when they have gone to such lengths to escape the gilded cage of royal life.”