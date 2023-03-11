Chrissy Teigen drops sweet snaps with baby Esti ahead of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Chrissy Teigen shared adorable pictures with her newborn baby girl, Esti, while getting ready for her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

Taking to her Instagram, Teigen, 37, wowed fans as she gave a glimpse of juggling motherhood and her demanding schedule after welcoming daughter Esti with her husband John Legend, on January 13.

The cookbook author has proved she has not slowed down a bit since giving birth to her adorable daughter, Teigen shared getting ready for the show while cradling her baby in a makeup chair.

In the Instagram slideshow, Teigen was seen getting her hairstyle done while holding her baby. The Lip Sync Battle star sported a figure-hugging orange dress with a feather bodice and a plunging lavender minidress in the pictures.

Teigen captioned the post, “Loves to talk!!!!!” among her fans’ comments, John also dropped a comment, writing, “And fine AF.”

Teigen and John are already parents to daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4.