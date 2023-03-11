Shunned by HBO Max, 'Batman: Caped Crusader,' scoops up by Amazon

Amazon Prime Video is going ahead with Batman: Caped Crusader, which Warner Bros. Discovery left.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the animated show, produced by J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm, was slated to join HBO Max but was cast out due to the company’s cost-cutting measures.
However, after several talks with streaming giants, including Netflix, Apple, and Hulu, the DC show reportedly found its home at Amazon for two seasons.
Previously, Abrams and Reeves said in a joint statement in 2021, "The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman's noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters."
Meanwhile, DC new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran are visioning DC cinematic universe in a new light, which will comprise last year's The Batman sequel and other Gotham-related projects.
