Harry, Meghan mocked for not declining coronation invite: 'Want to have their cake and eat it'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received flak for not turning down King Charles' coronation invite as they can't deny any offer to be in news.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were criticized by US talk show host Megyn Kelly for not letting go of an opportunity to be “on camera."

Bridget Phetasy, a guest on Kelly’s show, said that Harry and Meghan have “really learned” how to “monetise victimhood” and still be a part of the royal family.

As reported by Daily Mail, the California-based couple is “being factored into all of the planning” by the Buckingham Palace hinting that the duo might attend the ceremony.

The source said that the palace staff is “organizing logistics for the historic occasion” and “have been instructed to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their program for May 6.”

“No one knows for certain whether this means they have definitely accepted — it could, of course, be just in case they do — but it’s clearly not a ‘no.'”

Discussing their possible presence at the historic occasion, Kelly said, “You're shocked, I'm sure, shocked that they have not turned down this opportunity to be on camera in front of the world."

"They just want to have their cake and eat it too,” the comedian chimed in. “They want to be able to be like 'this is the most racist, horrible family ever.’

“But also can we please attend all of the functions and get all the press, and make it about us somehow?'" she added.

To this, Kelly jokingly said, "I can't wait until they are bouncing little Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on their knees."

"Good on them. They've really learned how to monetise victimhood and still stay in the family somehow,” said Phetasy. "I don't understood how or why, but they've got a pretty good grift going."