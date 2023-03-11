Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘timing is off’: ‘The sheer, gross hypocrisy of it all!’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being blasted for being ‘overly suspecious’ with their decision to announce Lilibet’s christening, right after the South Park row.



These claims and accusations have been issued by royal author and commentator Daniela Elser.

According to a report by the New Zealand Herald, Ms Elser believes, “Just might the Sussexes have been trying to engineer some sort of checkmate here?”



“The timing of Lilibet’s christening is particularly interesting. While son Archie was dunked at about two months old, why the duke and duchess might have waited until their daughter is just several months shy of her second birthday is a bit of a mystery.”

“Things have not exactly been tip-top in Camp Montecito of late, with both South Park and comedian Chris Rock skewering the royal couple ever-so-publicly and ever-so-painfully.”

While “It would make sense if the Sussexes’ decision-making regarding timing had something to do with the fact they are now regularly the butt of TV jokes and that their approval numbers in the US have only plummeted and then plummeted some more.”

“No matter why the duke and duchess chose now to christen their daughter and to tell the world, what is not up for discussion is the sheer, gross hypocrisy of it all.”