Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘need counseling’: ‘Who’s on their team?’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘counsel’ has just been called into question.
Royal author and expert Kinsey Schofield has brought these accusations forward.
She addressed everything while speaking to Sky News Australia.
There, she claimed, “Harry and Meghan, their core audience is a younger audience because anybody who has any common sense whatsoever, they get that these two are, you know, using victimhood as currency.”
“But the younger demo[graphic] they still have their blinders on.”
“So we've got Harry basically promoting drug-use from marijuana to cocaine to psychedelics. This is dangerous territory.”
Ms Schofield also added, “Who in their right mind is counselling these two? They need to pull them aside and set them straight about what they're saying and the importance of their words.”
