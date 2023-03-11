King Charles leaves Prince Andrew ‘furious’

King Charles has reportedly left his brother Prince Andrew ‘furious’ over the possibility that the Duke will be banned from wearing his ceremonial roles when the king is crowned on May 6.
According to a report by GB News, Andrew is said to be furious at King Charles for "leaving him in the dark" over parts of the Coronation.
A report by Fox News, per Mirror, claims Prince Andrew was expecting to wear his grand regalia, however, King Charles is allegedly "torn" over this decision.
The GB News, citing an insider, reported that Prince Andrew has been “left completely in the dark” over his role and required dress for King Charles coronation.
The source claims, “Andrew is furious. He’s already not playing a part and now he feels he is being disrespected and dictated to over something he is fully entitled to (wear).”
