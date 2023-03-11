King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla don't want to leave Clarence House

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla would like their London home to remain at Clarence House, reported express.co.uk citing royal insiders.
The report comes days after the King asked Harry to vacate his London home Frogmore Cottage.
The king reportedly wants Prince Andrew to move to Frogmore Cottage, an offer the Duke of York is unexpected to accept.
Express.co.uk reported that the monarch has ruled out any major slimming down of the Crown’s vast property empire as he sets about making Buckingham Palace a home fit for a King.
The publication reported that the King will be moving in “above the shop” once a £369million refurb – including an upgrade to his apartments – is completed in fours years’ time.
Fans claimed that HYBE did not give the same attention to Jin’s achievements
They also performed their lead single at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
He allegedly bullied a group of students in school
The older member has been in the military for around three months
Keanu Reeves beats the likes of Tom Cruise and Robert Downey Jr. in earning
Katherine Ryan shares thoughts on award shows during a new interview