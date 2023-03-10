Keira Knightley addresses juggling motherhood with acting

Keira Knightley has recently revealed how she balances parenting with acting at the same time.



Speaking at a press conference, Keira, who plays investigative journalist on her upcoming movie Boston Strangler, revealed what it’s like to be a mother as she described it as “exhausting as filming a movie”, via Daily Mail.

“During filming, the hours are unpredictable and extreme. I worked out I needed three people to do what one full-time parent did,” said the Atonement star.

The actress continued, “When you hear somebody say, ‘I’m just staying home with the kids’, that’s not a ‘just’. That’s a huge thing.”

Keira shared that she doesn’t know how to balance mom life with work.

“Because I don’t feel like I’m doing it,” stated the actress.

Keira also discussed about working with fellow mother Carrie Coon in Hulu’s new crime drama.

“I felt very fortunate, particularly with Carrie, because we're both mothers of two small children,” commented the actress.

She mentioned, “There is something very nice about coming on to a set and just looking into another woman's eyes and having total understanding — that was just a joy.”

“We could both look at each other through our completely sleepless eyes and be like: ‘Alright mate. I've got your back’,” added the actress.