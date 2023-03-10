BTS fans demand that member Jin be treated fairly

Fans of the K-pop group BTS are demanding that their agency HYBE Entertainment treat band member Jin better. The hashtag Hybe Be Fair To Jin also started trending on Twitter.
Another BTS member J-Hope recently collaborated with American rapper J. Cole for the track On The Street. The song got a win at the music show M Countdown which was shared by HYBE’s subsidiary BigHit on their social media. Fans were elated at the announcement and celebrated On The Street’s first win.
However, others were upset that neither HYBE nor BigHit shared the news when Jin’s solo track The Astronaut got its first win. The fans claimed that HYBE did not give the same attention or importance to Jin’s solo achievements as compared to the other members.
Jin released The Astronaut, which was co-written by Coldplay, before he left to enlist in the military. The idol has stopped all promotional activities until his service ends around 2024.
