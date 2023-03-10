Lewis Capaldi 'terrified' ahead of 'How I’m Feeling Now' release

Lewis Capaldi admitted he is 'terrified' as he prepares to release an intimate documentary with Netflix.

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now' which took four years to make, chronicles the 26-year-old Scottish singer-songwriter’s rise to fame and personal struggles along the way.

"I'm pretty terrified for people to see this documentary if I’m quite honest, but I’m also really proud of it. I hope you enjoy it,” the singer said in a statement.

Sam Bridger, Head of Music Film at Pulse Films said: “This started out as a film about the process of creating the ‘difficult second album’, but ended up being an astonishingly unguarded portrait of the pressures of fame on young shoulders, exploring one of the great conversations of our age - mental health. Such unfiltered access to one of the biggest stars on the planet is testament to the bravery of Lewis and his team who invited us into their world, and the incredible trust and storytelling instincts of Director Joe Pearlman, Producer Alice Rhodes and the production team.’

Stuart Souter, BMG Vice President Films said: “This is much more than just a music film. With the support of his family, Lewis has opened up in a unique way. Just like his music, we are confident that it will connect with people around the world”.

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now will be released on April 5th just ahead of his Lewis's second studio album 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent '.